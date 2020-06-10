Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters

The statue was also set on fire before being thrown into the lake. (Source: nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 9, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 6:43 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Byrd park, following a peaceful demonstration outside of the statue in honor of indigenous people.

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire.

After that, the statue ended up in the lake.

At the height of the destruction, agitators attacked an NBC 12 photographer, demanding he leaves the scene.

A small crowd of people waved boards in the photographer’s face, grabbed him and attacked his camera.

He was able to return to work after the incident.

