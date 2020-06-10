Breezy; Less Humid P.M.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Extremely humid this morning with isolated showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat has shifted east of the area. Breezy as a front pushes through with winds gusting up to 30-miles an hour. High temps in the lower 80’s this morning but will sink into the upper 70’s this afternoon with lower humidity.
Lower humidity all day Thursday under sunny skies. High temps in the lower 80’s and sinking into the upper 50’s by Friday morning.
Dry weather this weekend replete with sunshine. Saturday & Sunday, high temps only in the upper 70’s with autumn like humidity.
