Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival canceled

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Another Tri-State festival is calling the quits at least for 2020.
Organizers of the Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival announced the cancellation of the 35th edition of the event today. In a social media post, officials say the decision wasn’t made lightly but was made in the best interest of the community, the crew, bands, and volunteers involved each year.
The event is already scheduled to take place in 2021, with the weekend of August 13 and 14 set as the return of the event.
