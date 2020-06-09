EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmest morning of the year to date with lows 75-80 degrees. The remnants of Cristobal will bring wind, showers, and thunderstorms. A wind advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. with sustained winds from the south around 15 to 25 and gusts as high as 30 to 40 miles an hour. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and a brief tornado possible. Very humid with high temps in the mid 80’s to upper 80′s.