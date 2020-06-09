EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmest morning of the year to date with lows 75-80 degrees. The remnants of Cristobal will bring wind, showers, and thunderstorms. A wind advisory is in effect until 7:00 p.m. with sustained winds from the south around 15 to 25 and gusts as high as 30 to 40 miles an hour. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and a brief tornado possible. Very humid with high temps in the mid 80’s to upper 80′s.
In the wake of the front, partly sunny and cooler conditions will set-up Wednesday. Still humid but high temps will drop into the lower 80′s. Comfortable humidity arrives Thursday under sunny skies. High temps in the lower 80’s and sinking into the upper 50’s by Friday morning.
