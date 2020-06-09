Watch Live: EPD releasing body cam in chase where officers were shot at

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are releasing the body camera footage from an arrest that happened May 30.
Police say it started when officers were called to the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue for reports of a person with a gun.
Officers say when they arrived at Woodland Park Apartments, they spotted 28-year-old Andrew Barnett, but he ran off.
After a short chase, police say one officer deployed his taser and hit Barnett in the arm.
Officers say Barnett grabbed a gun from his waistband and fired one shot at officers before succumbing to the taser’s effects.
Barnett fell to the ground and was arrested.
His charges include attempted murder.
