USI hosts driving tours for prospective students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is preparing to welcome prospective students back on campus Wednesday.
A new program from the university’s admissions office allows prospective students to tour the 1400-acre campus without having to leave their cars.
Staff members will lead each tour, of up to five cars, while also providing an audio Zoom call for students to follow along. The tours last about an hour and can be modified for specific students academic interests.
“The way we do the Zoom audio connection," says Rashad Smith, executive director for enrollment, "it gives you the opportunity to not only listen and actually see what we are talking about, but you still have that opportunity to ask questions as well, without having to engage in any way.”
The first set of students will arrive Wednesday morning at 10. Currently, tours are available daily at 10 a.m., some weekday evenings and on select Saturdays. This program will continue through July when the campus plans to open for in-person visits. At that point, plexiglass shields, social distancing guidelines and PPE will be in effect across campus.
The university does plan to continue to use the driving tours, for those who prefer to stay socially distant and for days with bad weather. To learn more about the driving tours, click here.
