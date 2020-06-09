2 men killed after wreck in Carmi

June 9, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 5:14 AM

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Two men were killed after a wreck in Carmi, Illinois overnight.

Police say it happened at Fifth and Fackney Street.

Witnesses told police the car was going around 100 mph when it ran a stop sign and hit a tree near that intersection.

Police say, two men, a 29 and a 21-year-old, both from Carmi, died at the scene.

The road was shut down while officers investigated. It is now back open.

Officers say they believe alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

Right now, an investigation is underway into that crash.

