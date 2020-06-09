Tropicana Evansville opening Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Tropicana say they are opening Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m.
"As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continues to be our number one priority. We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Tropicana Evansville is known for,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts.
Employees at Tropicana Evansville have been furloughed since April 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
