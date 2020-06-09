“100things” celebrates 11th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WFIE) - It started as a journey for one man to find happiness, after the sudden loss of a friend left him asking, “Am I happy?”
The answer Sebastian Terry gave himself was “no.”
In response, Terry created a list of 100 things that would bring him happiness: everything from ministering a wedding to delivering a stranger’s baby to planting a tree. More than a decade later, 74 items on the master list have been completed, and Tuesday, Terry and his long-time friend and teammate Todd Duncan will celebrate the 11th anniversary of what has become a worldwide campaign to find and share happiness.
FROM A JOURNEY OF ONE TO A JOURNEY OF MANY
“It was never meant to be anything big,” says Terry. “It was a little adventure for me to try to find a bit of happiness. I lost a friend in the very beginning, and it was one of the catalysts for me to start this. When Chris passed away, I remember reflecting on my own life and realizing I was so unhappy. So I created this list of 100 things. It’s sort of grown into this much bigger thing, a global community, because at the end of the day, we all want to feel good, right? This week, what’s going on in the U.S., no one feels that good. So again, to boil it all down, we just want to build on that. Living with purpose and having a fundamental belief of what’s important for you and acting accordingly.”
Terry acknowledges it may seem daunting to make such an impactful change in life, but he says after looking at the bigger picture, it took about two minutes to make the mental switch.
“The decision making process was quite easy,” says Terry. “I realized I wasn’t happy, and I thought, ‘Well, I just want to prioritize that.’ So I created this list, and I took that first step, which, from the exterior seems quite daunting, but for me, it was very clear. I just wasn’t happy. It’s just through action. It’s not really a particularly tricky concept. So I just took that step.”
GOING DOWN THE LIST
Of the 100 items on Terry’s list, the first to be completed was #2: marry a stranger in Las Vegas.
“I spoke with her recently, actually,” says Terry. "I hadn’t talked to her since the wedding. It didn’t work out, in case you were wondering.”
Terry and his team constantly refer to #26 on the list as the catalyst for this movement: help a stranger. While it may seem simple, Terry says helping a stranger in 2011 was one of the best moments in his journey.
“As people, we are here for each other,” says Terry. “We, innately, bond, assist, and connect with one another. That starts with yourself. It’s very important to have your own list. I believe, to use an analogy, you get on a plane, and they ask you to put your oxygen mask on first, and then help others. My story sort of follows that track. So I had done my list, and of course, #26 was to help a stranger. A guy put Mark in touch with me. Now, his story is really sad actually. He was able-bodied, backpacking through Europe, got bit by a tick, and contracted Limes Disease. He went from being able-bodied to being a quadriplegic. Mark is unable to move. He cannot speak. He has a 24-hour care team. He asked me to shave his head, and I said, ‘of course, yes!’ So I shaved his head, which itself isn’t world changing, but I had never helped anyone to be honest. Then he asked me if I could help him complete a half-marathon. I said, ‘how?’, and he said, ‘push me.’ I had never wanted to do anything so much in my life.”
“We talked to Mark the other day,” says Duncan. “He talked about his list being his driving force now. He has a list of 150 things that he’s trying to do. It’s what he puts all of his time and momentum behind to make sure he wakes up every morning and says, ‘I’ve got something to chance after’."
There are just 26 items remaining on Terry’s list. What’s next to be checked off?
“We are going to celebrate the 11th birthday of 100things by going air ballooning," says Terry. "The list can be anything, right?”
“He wants to do land diving, which is a rite of passage in Vanuatu," says Duncan. "You essentially tie vines to your legs and jump off a wooden structure. It’s the birth of bungee jumping, but no where near as safe. It’s his birthday on June 9th, and he’s not as young as he was, so I just worry for him.”
“Interestingly, we are now looking at changing a few of the remaining things, because lists change overtime in line with your values,” says Terry. "My list is very much pegged to how I was 11 years ago. I am slightly different now. In the beginning, it was adventure and liberation and all these things. We are now in the process of tweaking them to kind of reflect where I am at now. There are things that will stay: #40 is sail across an ocean. I haven’t done that yet, but I still want to. Todd’s petrified about the idea. Twenty six things left, so if anyone goes to the website and they think they can help, please reach out!”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND 100THINGS
For an organization built on adventure, interaction and experience, the COVID-19 pandemic came as an un-welcomed challenge for Terry and Duncan. With technology to guide them through, however, the team has created new ways of helping people achieve goals.
“The beauty of Zoom and Skype and everything else means you can still have really good conversations with people,” says Duncan. "Personally, we’ve been playing a lot of corn hole – an American game we discovered recently. We’ve entered a competition, we are now in the third season of the Corona Cup. We’ve put a lot of time and effort – maybe too much time and effort – into playing that.”
“Although times are different and we have been in isolation," says Terry. "You can’t control your environment, but you can control your response. I think if you understand your values, you can funnel all of those things into new goals that do cater to your environment.”
STARTING A LIST
Terry and Duncan suggest starting a list by “giving yourself permission:” permission to ask, to dream, to dare and to question. Terry says too often, people wait until later in life to create “lists,” when they are capable of doing so now.
“Permission is such an important word we are not typically given," says Terry. "The way we live, we are very much ‘follow these things,’ and ‘do this,’ and then later on think about yourself. And not to say that’s wrong, but I started my list because I allowed myself a moment to give myself permission to consider who I was, to consider my values and acknowledge who I was on a deeper level. I just made a choice to progress in the direction that I hoped would be good for me. Why is it that we typically wait for a bad moment to give ourselves permission? You hear that story all the time – someone almost losing their own life, or losing, as it was in my instance, someone close to them, or being diagnosed with an illness. Those are the people we typically get going to do all these incredible things, but we don’t have to wait. Why wait for a bad moment to consider a lighter moment? You don’t have to. Make that choice right now.”
“I think it’s as easy as getting it out of your head and onto a bit of paper," says Duncan. "Write it down, because that starts the conversation. That starts you thinking about how you can start achieving it. It slowly starts to turn into something you can achieve rather than keeping it to yourself.”
“Statistically, you are 84% more likely to achieve a goal by writing it down," says Terry. “We really just want to impact action – there’s not point in just talking about it. So if anyone is watching and you have a list, and you are feeling in a bit of a funk right now, send us one thing that is important to you. We guarantee to reply to you with some thoughts and some tips on how to achieve your goal, because that’s what we are here to do.”
HOW TO START ACHIEVING YOUR GOAL
“There are four steps," says Duncan. "The first one is permission – give yourself permission to do it. Give yourself permission to start writing these things down. Then reflection – look back on your life. It’s all about understanding where you are as a person at this point. Then we talk about choosing an item, so choose one thing you can take action on. Then we go through an action plan – who, what, when. Who do you need to tell? What do you need? When can you do it? It’s as lovely and as easy as that.”
“If I can do it," says Terry, "If Todd can do it, anyone can do it. Just try!”
For more information on 100Things, visit http://www.100things.com/.
