“100things” celebrates 11th anniversary

“As people, we are here for each other,” says Terry. “We, innately, bond, assist, and connect with one another. That starts with yourself. It’s very important to have your own list. I believe, to use an analogy, you get on a plane, and they ask you to put your oxygen mask on first, and then help others. My story sort of follows that track. So I had done my list, and of course, #26 was to help a stranger. A guy put Mark in touch with me. Now, his story is really sad actually. He was able-bodied, backpacking through Europe, got bit by a tick, and contracted Limes Disease. He went from being able-bodied to being a quadriplegic. Mark is unable to move. He cannot speak. He has a 24-hour care team. He asked me to shave his head, and I said, ‘of course, yes!’ So I shaved his head, which itself isn’t world changing, but I had never helped anyone to be honest. Then he asked me if I could help him complete a half-marathon. I said, ‘how?’, and he said, ‘push me.’ I had never wanted to do anything so much in my life.”