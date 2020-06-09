46th annual Frog Follies canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in 46 years, the Frog Follies will not take place.
Organizers say the event will pick back up in 2021 on August 27, 28, and 29.
They say it was a hard decision to make, but health and safety comes first.
The annual event brings thousands of hot rods and spectators to the Vanderburgh 4-H grounds each year.
It’s called the largest “pre ’49” car show in the world.
Officials say currently registered rodders and vendors will automatically have their deposits rolled over to the 2021 show.
You can request a refund. The deadline is July 31.
