Southwestern IN Chamber of Commerce creates multicultural business directory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce is creating a multicultural business directory.
Officials from the chamber wanted to emphasize that this is a free opportunity. They say you do not have to be a member or pay in order to be a part of the directory.
The multicultural directory will be added to the keep it local directory, giving consumers a place where they can find locally diverse owned businesses.
Chamber officials say this was one way they are hoping to help with everything going on around the country.
“We always want to be as relevant as we can, sometimes national events make sure that we pay close attention to that," said CEO Tara Barney. "So I think this is a legitimate opportunity for us to do better and to make sure we’re doing all we can to help every business.”
The directory is open to anyone, whether their business is just starting up or has been established for years.
The chamber is also asking for the community to reach out if they know if any businesses that could take advantage of this opportunity.
You can email submissions here: news@swinchamber.com
You can also submit online here. Here is the 2019 Keep It Local! Member Directory.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.