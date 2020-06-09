Some large school districts still considering on how to safely reopen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many Kentucky school districts are spending the summer continuing to collect information on how to most safely start this upcoming school year.
A Henderson County parent is pushing for normalcy this fall and she’s gaining quite a bit of support.
As we reported last month, three committees have been formed in the Henderson County school system. Those groups include: instructional, personnel, and logistics. Now school leaders are turning to parents for input.
"I want our kids back in school in the fall, but if we're going to do that, we have to recognize there's a pandemic out there and we're going to have to do some things differently,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.
School superintendents across the state are putting plans together to safely return to class this fall. State leaders previously requested each group to come up with three options.
“We don’t know what the virus is going to do,” Beshear said. “I was always taught to be prepared.”
Generally, those options include calendars with an early, normal, and late start. Parent Desire Smith says she’d like to see structure and socialization in the schools along with sports and extra-curricular activities. And, she’s not alone. As of Monday evening, nearly 500 parents have now signed an online petition pushing for the same.
"My question to the school board would have to be: if these students are going to be required to wear masks, what type of repercussions are going to happen to these children if they don’t want to or is not comfortable for them to wear? At what point does my child get expelled for not wearing a face mask?” Smith said.
A message went out to parents Monday from Superintendent Marganna Stanley.
"We understand your concerns about social distancing, wearing masks, and the mental health of our students,” Stanley said. “I have the exact same concerns along with all of the staff in Henderson County schools.”
Smith has requested to speak at the next board meeting to make sure her opinion is heard.
“These social distancing protocols, that are affecting their mental health, their academics, their sports, this is just something parents should have more input on,” Smith added.
The next board meeting, which is virtual, is June 15.
An email address has been created asking for input on this topic. It’s expected to go live Tuesday morning and those comments will be shared with the members.
In Indiana, Monday morning the state issued guidance on re-opening classes. EVSC leaders say those weren’t directives but more like a checklist of “best practices.” They say they will have a better idea by the end of June for how and when schools will reopen.
They say they’re also making plans for later this fall in case the Tristate experiences a surge in coronavirus cases that require schools to close.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.