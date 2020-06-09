Sheriff: Hazleton man dies after vehicle gets hit by train

HAZLETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Hazleton man died after the Gibson County Sheriff says he was struck by a train while crossing the tracks.
Sheriff Tim Bottoms says they received the call around 8:40 Monday morning.
He says it appears the driver, 43-year-old Shane Jones, was driving southeast on Mill Street and didn’t come to a complete stop before going over the tracks.
That’s when Jones was hit by a train that was traveling south, the sheriff says.
Sheriff Bottoms tells us Jones was the only one in the vehicle and the train hit the vehicle on the driver side.
He says they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.
They are currently waiting for autopsy results.
Jones was a cross country alum at Princeton Community High School and was a former middle school coach, according to the PCHS Cross Country and Track Facebook page.
