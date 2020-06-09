Sensory packs placed in Morganfield Police cruisers

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - A western Kentucky police Chief, along with support from his family, have put together a new set of tools for local police officers to use when emergency situations can trigger sensory overload.
Mother of 5-year-old twin boys, Jax and Kase, Katie Deibler says both of them have medical conditions and struggle with sensory issues.
“Like the sirens from an emergency vehicle is going to bother him, so this would be beneficial,” Katie explained while holding noise cancelling headphones.
She is the niece of Morganfield Police Chief Geoffrey Deibler and, together, they assembled multiple backpacks that will go in every cruiser.
Each of the bags are filled with an array of toys, gadgets and other devices that can help people in a particular situation who share similar struggles, and even helps open a line of communication.
“They’re able to write on it using this and then it clears off,” Katie demonstrated.
“It’s no different than a first aid kit,” the Chief said. “When you go to a first aid kit and you use something out of that first aid kit, you’ve got to resupply that first aid kit. The same thing happens with a ‘Just In Kase’ pack.”
The two paid for the supplies out of pocket. Each bag costs around $100 to put together. They are hoping the community will help back this program in the future.
Their goal is to expand it to every police cruiser across the county, along with fire trucks and ambulances.
"It's designed to leave every piece behind; the entire bag stays with the situation," the Chief added.
"And they're 'Just In Kase' of an emergency that they can be used," Katie stated.
The department also has stickers available that people can pick up to place on their homes or vehicles that would let first responders know they could be dealing with a person who is either deaf, diabetic, has Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, autism or other special needs.
