Owensboro leaders talk rally’s, defunding police department

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the last two weeks, groups have banned together in Owensboro to reflect on what’s happening around the country.
On Friday, hundreds of people came out to show their support in Smothers Park. 14 News spoke with city leaders to get their take on things since the rally. They tell us when it comes to defunding police departments locally, they will not be standing behind that.
Since the death of George Floyd, protests have been taking place across the nation. Two of which happened in Owensboro.
“Everybody I think got a chance to speak their peace so now we’ll see what happens," said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
Some protesters in other cities are pushing to cut funding for police departments.
“I think it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard in my life, to be honest with you,” said Mayor Watson.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says the city has a nine percent minority population.
“If you have 100,000 people, that’s not a lot of people," said Mayor Watson. “So sometimes we just overlook what’s going on because it’s such a small group of people and I think that’s wrong.”
But the mayor says when it comes to the issues plaguing our country right now, it’s all about education.
“I mean, you know it’s all about education to me," said Mayor Watson. “It’s so much easier to train someone than to retrain them.”
In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, the majority of city council members have come out in favor of dismantling the city’s police department. But Owensboro city commissioner Larry Conder says he will not be standing behind that.
“Not on my watch," said Commissioner Conder.
He says the city needs to continue working with Chief Ealum to make sure things are running smoothly.
“And I believe that’s the same thing that’s happening even with defunding the police whether it be in Minneapolis or LA, that they’re getting into a mob mentality that will create more problems," said Commissioner Conder.
14 News reached out to speak with OPD Cheif Art Ealum. A spokesperson for the department says he’s out of town.
City Manager Nate Pagan says the city will be observing and evaluating procedures within the department. Officials with the sheriff’s office say they’ll be doing the same thing.
