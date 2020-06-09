New details released on Henderson solar facility plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fiscal Court heard more details Tuesday about the solar facility to be built by Geronimo Energy.
As we reported in May, Geronimo Energy will build 160 MW on nearly 1,700 acres at the Henderson/Webster County line.
Big Rivers Electric will use the energy for their customers.
At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, a presentation showed the emissions offset will be equivalent to taking 55,000 cars off the road.
It also showed it will bring in $4 million in tax revenue over 25 years, as well as five full time jobs and 150 construction jobs.
Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2022, and production is expected by the end of 2023.
It was the first item on Tuesday’s agenda. You can see the meeting here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.