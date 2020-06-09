New COVID-19 cases in 5 of our Indiana counties; state cases pass 38K

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 38,033 total confirmed positive cases and 2,158 deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 37,623 total confirmed positive cases and 2,135 deaths.
Just like the site in Dubois County, Perry County officials say the OptumServe Testing Site that was at The Schergen’s Center is transitioning to a mobile site.
Anyone with an appointment will be notified and directed to another testing site.
The mobile site will be used to to do testing at a nursing facility for the next three to four weeks.
The state map shows three new cases Tuesday in Perry County
Officials in Dubois County say they have two new positive cases.
The map also shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Warrick County, one new case in Posey County, and one new case in Gibson County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 308 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 231 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 168 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 47 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -17 cases
- Gibson Co. - 21 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
