Morganfield Fire Dept. sanitizes playgrounds for kids

UNION Co., Ky (WFIE) - They’re used to putting out flames, but multiple fire departments across Union County are dousing new hotspots, places where COVID-19 may linger.
Between the swings, rails and slides, playgrounds can be a place that viruses like COVID are easily spread.
An idea that started with the Sturgis Fire Department is now spreading throughout the county, related to disinfecting gear used by firefighters every day.
Now they’re stepping outside of the fire stations, and they’re turning towards playgrounds as well.
Some of the surplus equipment such as air packs are being filled with a solution recommended by the CDC. We’re learning both Morganfield playgrounds can be sanitized in about an hour — using only one air pack, which is then refilled in efforts to help cut down on the number of germs being spread.
“We don’t have to worry about — it all evaporates off the equipment," said Chief Ricky Millikan from the Morganfield Fire Department. "So, if we have children come in. We try to do it early in the morning so that we’ve done it ahead of when the children would normally be there, but this way everything evaporates off of it and we don’t have to worry about any children coming in behind us.”
Chief Millikan tells 14 News they plan to also use the equipment at nearby baseball fields in areas such as dugouts once youth leagues start back up.
