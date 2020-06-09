Mesker Park Zoo sets reopening date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Mesker Park Zoo have announced reopening plans.
They plan to reopen the gates for members on Sunday and plan to open to the general public on Monday.
Officials say they’ve made changes to keep people and animals safe.
For now, indoor habitats, buildings and playgrounds are temporarily closed, but their outdoor habitats and bathrooms will remain open.
Mesker Park officials say guests will have to buy tickets online, so they can track how many people will be coming and going through the zoo.
