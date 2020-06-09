Man arrested on sex abuse charges after months-long investigation

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department opened a sex abuse case against Doren Renfrow back in September of 2019.
Authorities say that through a thorough investigation, they determined that Renfrow had sexually abused a relative on more than one occasion.
Detectives presented the case to a grand jury and Renfrow was indicted on several sexual abuse charges.
The indictment warrant was issued on February 21, and Renfrow was arrested in Muhlenberg County on May 27.
He is currently lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
