Henderson Community College announces reopening plans for summer, fall terms

Henderson Community College announces reopening plans for summer, fall terms
June 9, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 5:46 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Community College has announced reopening plans for summer and fall terms.

Officials say they’ll have both online and in-person classes.

Five-week summer classes will be offered in a variety of formats.

Face-to-face classes will have a strong online component in case classes have to be moved electronically.

Officials say the college also has a healthy at work officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.