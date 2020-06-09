Henderson Community College announces reopening plans for summer, fall terms

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Community College has announced reopening plans for summer and fall terms.
Officials say they’ll have both online and in-person classes.
Five-week summer classes will be offered in a variety of formats.
Face-to-face classes will have a strong online component in case classes have to be moved electronically.
Officials say the college also has a healthy at work officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.
