Evansville man sentenced to 65 years for murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge sentenced 39-year-old Brandon Brown to 65 years in prison for the murder of Corey Hughes in June of 2019.
Brown pled guilty as charged to murder and habitual offender felony enhancement.
In June of 2019, police responded to a home in the 600 block of East Maryland Street after a neighbor reported the front door of the home was open and a large pool of blood could be seen.
Police say they discovered the victim, Corey Hughes, inside the home. They say Hughes was taken to the hospital where he later died.
During the investigation, police say they got Brown to admit that he went to Hughes’ home with a gun that morning because Hughes owed him money.
“The Evansville Police Detectives in charge of this investigation secured overwhelming amounts of evidence which pointed to the defendant’s guilt,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Because of that, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heath Tuley was able to hold the line and secure a guilty conviction, meaning Mr. Brown will be in prison for decades.”
