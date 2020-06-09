Director of Henderson County Public Library under scrutiny for personal Facebook posts

“I’m sorry for any offense or hurt that I have caused. I’m a public official, and social media like Facebook is a dangerous place for expressing opinions and feelings. Opinions and feelings by their nature are as complex as every individual. Bumper stickers, slogans, and comments are very poorly suited for that type of venue. I regret that my remarks have reflected badly on the library and its standing in the community to the extent that it has,” May said. “I will strive daily to listen to the experiences and perspectives of others, and not use words, but through actions better express my sentiments of equity and justice for all mankind," May said.