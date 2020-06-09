Director of Henderson County Public Library under scrutiny for personal Facebook posts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Director of the Henderson County Public Library is under scrutiny for posts made on his personal Facebook account questioning the motives of the Black Lives Matter protesters.
Amid the outbreak of protests across the country against police brutality, Director Caleb May took to Facebook, posting what community members say are hateful and rude comments about the movement.
“I have my own family, and I’m sure he does too," Henderson resident Ashley Hawkins said. “And I’m not for anyone just blatantly losing their job. However, when you’re in a position where you’re responsible for caring for not just other people but their children as well, maybe that’s not the position for you. Maybe you can use your talents elsewhere, but when people are trusting you with their kids and then they read your Facebook posts; which is disrespectful and hateful and I don’t care if it’s looked as a joke. To me, I don’t think that’s funny.”
Dozens of members of the community showed up to a specially called board meeting to voice their concerns with what happens next regarding May’s position.
Officials from the library made a statement saying the views and opinions conveyed by the posts do not reflect the beliefs of the library.
“There are people out here right now who have lost faith in our organization. And we recognize it’s going to be a process earning that trust back. But it is definitely something that we will be doing to help our organization and our community heal," Amber Potts, the Assistant Director of Henderson Public Library said.
After reaching out to May’s wife, she said a statement that Caleb May made reflects his apology below:
“I’m sorry for any offense or hurt that I have caused. I’m a public official, and social media like Facebook is a dangerous place for expressing opinions and feelings. Opinions and feelings by their nature are as complex as every individual. Bumper stickers, slogans, and comments are very poorly suited for that type of venue. I regret that my remarks have reflected badly on the library and its standing in the community to the extent that it has,” May said. “I will strive daily to listen to the experiences and perspectives of others, and not use words, but through actions better express my sentiments of equity and justice for all mankind," May said.
The board did not make a final decision at their meeting Tuesday, but they will have another meeting on Thursday at noon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.