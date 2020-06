EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds and rain from Cristobal will lift out of the Tri-State by midday Wednesday. Partly sunny skies and west winds will push temperatures to near 80 in the afternoon. Clear on Wednesday night with a low of 58 Thursday morning. Sunny and pleasant conditions Thursday through early next week. Daily highs will stay around 80 and humidity will be low. No significant rainfall expected through the period.