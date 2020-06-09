Community leaders band together to break racial barriers, police interactions

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A lifelong friendship has two community leaders banding together, to open dialogue about breaking race barriers and police interactions. Over 30 years of friendship between Princeton community leaders Nick Burns and Derek McGraw.
"Growing up in this town, Derek’s dad, some of my family members were chief of police,” said Burns. We’ve always known them and had good communication with them and trusted them.”
Burns serves on the Princeton City Council, and McGraw is the chief of police. They're working on an open dialogue in their town regarding race barriers and police interactions.
"Five man city council, two African American's. So we're breaking barriers here I think slowly but surely,” said McGraw.
However, slowly but surely isn't good enough for these two as protests for police reform and racial equality take place across the nation.
"What me and Nick have discussed are the barbershop talks where we do it in a setting, more adaptable to what the community wants and needs,” said McGraw.
Their mutual trust is how they say they're going to move their community in a direction of change.
"I think we need to get more conversations with our kids, our youth, and our officers. For one when we get pulled over or something feel comfortable, not scared,” said Burns.
McGraw says he just received a new sample use of force policy from the legal department of the police academy. He's reviewing their policy for a third time. McGraw says he's also working with the Evansville Police Department.
"I think our goal would be to have our community come together like mine and nick's friendship has come,” said McGraw.
McGraw says they also hold merit board meetings who are made up of individuals outside the police department who have the power to govern the entire department, adding more transparency to the department.
