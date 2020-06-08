Woman accused of causing rejected ballot requests booked into Vanderburgh Co. Jail

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of causing more than 300 absentee ballots requests to be rejected, is now facing a charge and will be due in court.
As we reported last month, election officials said Janet Reed mailed out ballot requests to voters with the Democratic Party box already checked off.
Court records show Reed is charged with “Unauthorized Absentee Ballot," which is a level 6 Felony.
They show a warrant was issued Monday for her arrest and a bond set at $250.
She was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail around 4:45 p.m.
A court date is set for June 17.
Election officials officials say Reed is in no way affiliated with the election office.
They say she was asked to stop mailing the request by the office and the Democratic Party.
14 News reached out to Reed before our original report, but she didn’t returned our phone calls.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.