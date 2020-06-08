Officials react to ‘peaceful’ Saturday protest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Evansville Saturday to make their voices heard. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is reacting, calling the protest a peaceful one.
“They did it the way we hoped they’d do it, and the way Council President Burton and I asked them to," said Mayor Winnecke on Monday. "Law Enforcement, not knowing what to believe and social media, and not knowing what to believe was well prepared. And the number one goal was to provide protesters a safe environment to express their opinion and protect the city and all of that happened.”
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said the department heard several rumors leading up to Saturday’s protest which brought safety concerns.
“We did know that there was some people with Antifa ties here in Evansville," said Bolin. "That was confirmed. We didn’t think that we had busloads of people being dropped off.”
Chief Bolin said they were prepared, and that it was an all hands on deck situation for the department. Bolin said there were members of the National Guard also at the protest.
As we previously reported, the protest ended peacefully.
“We plan for the worst, and hope for the best, and thankfully, Evansville came through and it was the best,” said Bolin.
Mayor Winnecke told 14 News conversations are happening between city leaders with what they’ve heard from protesters.
“We know people want change dealing with the criminal justice system and policing," said Mayor Winnecke. "But, we know its not all about law enforcement and criminal justice. We know there are inequities and inequalities in many areas of our society. So we’re taking stock of all of those issues and trying to figure out who needs to be at the table and who needs to address those concerns.”
As for future protests, Chief Bolin said they will be looking to take similar precautions seen on Saturday.
