New COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh, Dubois Counties, state deaths up by 14

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 37,623 total confirmed positive cases and 2,135 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 37,397 total confirmed positive cases and 2,121 deaths.
The map shows two new cases in Vanderburgh County. Local health officials say the two most recent deaths that were announced over the weekend were a 66-year-old man and an 84-year-old man. They say both men had underlying health conditions.
Officials in Dubois County say they also have two new positive cases Monday.
They say starting this week, the OptumServe Testing Site at National Guard Armory will transition into a mobile/traveling site.
Optum will contact anyone who has scheduled appointments and reschedule or direct to the next closest testing site.
This OptumServe mobile/traveling site will assist with testing employees in nursing facility over the next three to four weeks.
Officials with Good Samaritan- Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper say they now have six patients who have tested positive, and of them has died.
Here is the statement they sent Monday:
Good Samaritan Society – Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana, has confirmed that six residents have tested positive for COVID-19. We are sad to report that one of those residents has passed away. This is truly a sad time for our entire Good Samaritan Society family. Every resident who comes through our doors becomes family, and losing these cherished members of our family weighs heavily on our hearts. We pray for peace and comfort for their loved ones.
To date, three employees from our campus have also tested positive for the virus. We’re so proud of how our staff has stepped up in this difficult time to faithfully care for our residents.
We’ve been closely following guidance from the CDC, CMS and the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure our infection control measures meet the needs of this ever-evolving pandemic.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 303 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 230 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 44 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 20 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
