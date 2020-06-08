New COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh, Dubois Counties, state deaths up by 14

Good Samaritan Society – Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana, has confirmed that six residents have tested positive for COVID-19. We are sad to report that one of those residents has passed away. This is truly a sad time for our entire Good Samaritan Society family. Every resident who comes through our doors becomes family, and losing these cherished members of our family weighs heavily on our hearts. We pray for peace and comfort for their loved ones.