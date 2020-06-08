LST 325 to relocate next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a week, the LST 325 will be relocating to its new home.
Chris Donahue with the LST Board of Directors says Saturday, June 13 the LST 325 will move to its new home. The ship will leave Marina Pointe at 10 a.m. and turn around near Reitz High School before settling at its new home across Riverside Drive from Tropicana.
That process is expected to take around an hour and a half.
The newly built LST Visitors Center is set to open to the public on June 27.
