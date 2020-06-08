In-person voting starts in Henderson Co. for primary election

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s primary election is just over two weeks away, but in some places, you can already cast your ballot.
Officials with the Henderson County Clerk’s Office say you can begin voting in-person at the courthouse Monday.
Officials say if you want to vote in-person, you will have to make an appointment with the clerk’s office.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, they say none of their voting precincts will be open for the primary.
You can also mail in your ballots. Here are the steps to do so.
1) Call the Henderson County Clerk’s Office at (270) 826-3906 to request a ballot. Ballots can also be requested at Govoteky.com.
2) Fill out your ballot.
3) Mail the ballot in using the return, stamped envelope provided, postmarked no later than June 23. You'll need to sign your envelope in the marked areas.
4) Or, bring the ballot in person to the old county courthouse and put it in the secure drop box outside the clerk's office no later than the close of business on June 23.
5) Or, from June 8 to June 22 those wishing to vote in-person can do so at the courthouse by scheduling an appointment with the clerk's office. Call (270) 826-3906 to set an appointment.
