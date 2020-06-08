Gabe’s Tower demolition begins

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are working to demolish Gabe’s Tower. City officials tell us the building will be coming down one story at a time. Monday they started with the antenna and workers started demolition on the 13th story.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock says Klenck Company out of Evansville is doing the project for a low bid of $408,000. Lots of people came out to watch them start to take down the building. Owensboro resident Charlyn Moore says she’s ready to see it go.
“It’s been sad to say a little bit of an eyesore for a while. You know I wish it could’ve been refurbished and been up to its old glory but anyway, this is an exciting time for us to see this part of it," said Moore.
City officials say no road closures are expected for the duration of the project. They say it’s expected to be complete by the end of October.
