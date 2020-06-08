EPD working with NAACP on race relations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Throughout these protests, and even before, Chief Bolin says he has been working hand in hand with the Evansville NAACP to make sure every voice in our community is heard.
Evansville NAACP leaders say they have a great relationship with EPD. They say there are still things that need to be discussed.
“Throughout the past eight and a half years, we’ve been in contact very regularly.” It’s a familiar sight to see Gerald Arnold- the president of Evansville NCAAP and Billy Bolin, Evansville Police Cheif talking with one another.
“We can sit down together and look at a body camera, and see the angle of it. Just last week he was in my office watching one of the camera footage,” said Bolin.
They say their goal is to make sure everyone in the community is respected.
“We have been working together, trying to make sure that we address some of the issues in the police department that we thought needed to be changed,” said Arnold.
Over the last several days, protests for police reform take place across the nation -sparking conversations amongst communities and their leaders.
“The NAACP is going to be laying out producers and specifics that we believe will help the community at large,” said Arnold.
The NAACP’S mission is civil rights, to make sure that there’s equity and fairness for all citizens.
“We’re getting ready now to sit down with all the chiefs, the prosecutor, and the sheriff to talk about specific issues that we may need to address,” said Arnold.
Arnold says prior to the COVID19 pandemic, him and others were already planning on having a meeting.
“When we’re in the room and voicing our opinions, and saying what is suppose to be right, I think that’s where the benefit comes in at. It’s just important that we hear the citizens and we know what their concerns are,” said Arnold.
Leaders say they’re looking at holding a meeting at the end of June with law enforcement leaders from our surrounding areas.
