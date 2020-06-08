EPD hosts K-9 trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department hosted K-9 trials Monday, as part of annual certifications for the United States Police Canine Association.
Just like their fellow officers, K-9′s must complete continuous training. Monday was the second set of trials for Deputy Joshua Patterson and his partner, Ozzy, with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.
“He’s a good boy," says Patterson. "He lives with me at home.”
Every year, K-9 units across the Tri-State must be certified in their specialty, completing an 8-to-10 week training course and running trials, like those held Monday - narcotic and cadaver detection.
“There are five cars out here with two hides on one of the four narcotic odors," says Sergeant Jason Thomas, EPD’s K-9 Unit Supervisor.
Evaluators were called in from the USPCA to make sure the dogs are up to speed. While “speed” may seem important, Patterson says it is not exactly what the judges are looking for.
“They judge how well our dog finds it," says Patterson. "They will actually watch the dogs themselves, and look at their alertness and how close they actually got to the hide. Just the handler’s demeanor - if your dog alerts on a spot, how you praise them. They want to see that bond with the dog also. It’s not all about work, it’s about the bond we have with our dogs.”
This year’s trials had been delayed, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the local hardships did not go unnoticed at the national level.
“The USPCA Region 5 has recognized that departments and local agencies have faced financial hardships," says Thomas. "So this certification is actually free of charge to Region 5 members.”
Sergeant Thomas says Monday’s trials saw 25 K-9′s, allowing these officers to get back to work.
“After these trials, they just hit the streets and go back to work," says Patterson. “Some dogs may even have to go to work tonight.”
Today’s trials were held at Tri-State Towing and Mater Dei High School. To learn more about the canine association, visit USPCA’s website or EPD’s website.
