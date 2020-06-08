Ellis Park reopens at 33% capacity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park reopened for “historical horse racing” gaming - a virtual alternative to horses on the track.
It’s operating at 33% capacity for the time being under state guidelines.
The line of people outside of Ellis Park on Monday morning was a sight General Manager Jeffrey Inman had been waiting to see.
“Well, frankly it’s eerie not to have anybody in a place that is designed for this many people so it feels so much better now," said Inman. “The customers have added a lot of life, having the staff back, having everybody back on pay again. It’s really just really made everybody happy."
The main game room, clubhouse, Gardenia Room, and Dade Park Grill have all been sanitized for visitors. Everyone who enters the facility will get their temperature checked.
“We are not allowing anyone in with a temperature of 100 degrees or over, if you do, we will have you step aside to a private screening area,” said Marketing Manager Allie Sclafani.
For those who do make it inside, signage and policies will encourage safe social distancing.
“You’ll notice floor decals indicating six feet of distance in all areas where queues or lines develop. Our ordering system at Dade Park Bar and Grill has also changed to accommodate social distancing," said Sclafani. “You’ll be called up to the counter after you place your order.”
As for racing at the track in 2020, Inman is confident that there will be a race meet.
“Whether we can have customers in the stands, whether we can have them in the theater, what the capacity levels will be, we are unsure of that. We’ll continue to work with the commonwealth of Kentucky and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to see what we can do. We’ll follow that advice, but we will have a racing meet this year," said Inman.
Inman says their race meeting could have a late June or early July start time.
