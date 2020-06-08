Downtown Evansville restaurants react to weekend protests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Evansville on Saturday to protest for police reform.
The protest made its way down Main Street, where some employees at nearby businesses stood in support.
“You know a lot of the protests come down through here," Cheyenne Ramsey, a waitress at Comfort By the Cross-Eyed Cricket said. “It’s been peaceful, thankfully.”
Hundreds of people walked along Main Street towards the Ford Center.
“Once we saw the protest coming down the road, I knew the protest was going on,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey was waiting tables when the protest was happening.
“I wanted to support the movement here in Evansville,” Ramsey said.
So she showed her support by standing outside as hundreds walked by.
“Coming out, there was even customers that came out with us," Ramsey said. “We just came out and supported them as they walked by. It was pretty empowering to see everybody come down here.”
David Tang, the manager at Comfort By the Cross-Eyed Cricket, says he was pleased with how the protest went.
“The protest was very, very peaceful," Tang said. “We had people in the streets clapping and cheering.”
“I mean there were hundreds of people," Ramsey said. “It kind of gave me cold chills to stand here and watch.”
It was a moment of solidarity.
“It was good for people to know that our local businesses and restaurants support of this,” Ramsey said.
Although it ended up being a peaceful protest, Tang says prior to this weekend’s gathering, they did take safety precautions like moving some of their outdoor furniture inside.
Restaurant management says they will be continuing to do this in the following weeks to come.
