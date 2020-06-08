Donations help food pantry provide meat for families in need

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County Church is helping to feed the community with donations from local businesses.
St. Peters United Church in Wadesville holds a food pantry on the second Monday of every month, giving away hamburger and sausage donated from local partners.
"We just gotta help each other right now, and this is a safe way for people that can't or don't want to go to Walmart, they can come here and get food," said Food Pantry Organizer Kathy Winternheiner. "They get meat and vegetables, and we gave out cheese today, and you know, stuff like that."
They also have fruits and vegetables to give away that where donated from Seaton Harvest.
Staff with the church also gets bread from Panera twice a week.
The food pantry runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation you can call St. Peters United at (812) 985-3416.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.