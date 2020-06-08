Dawson Springs man accused of attempting to murder Sheriff’s Deputy

CHRISTIAN Co., Ky (WFIE) - In Christian County, a Dawson Springs man was arrested and is accused of attempting to murder a Sheriff’s Deputy.
The Christian County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of an ATV accident over the weekend.
There they found 32-year old Bradley Wayne Dunning of Dawson Springs, who was complaining of injuries from the accident.
As the Deputy was rendering aid, the Sheriff’s Office says Dunning pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot that deputy in the head.
Dunning’s weapon is said to have malfunctioned. He was taken into custody a short time later, charged with attempted murder of a police officer, burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
