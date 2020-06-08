Daviess Co. Public Library reopens with limited services

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library reopens Monday since closing March 13.
The library will have limited services and will be operating with limited staff per guidelines issued by Governor Andy Beshear.
The library will implement the following:
- Operating with 33 percent building capacity - this will include patrons and staff
- Reduced Hours: M-F 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., closed Sundays
- Computer sessions will be limited to 30 minutes
- No toys will be out in the children’s area
- No in-person programs. They will be hosting virtual events
- Staff will be wearing masks
- They ask that patrons wear masks as well
- They will have plexiglass dividers up at the checkout counters, and information desks
- Furniture will be spaced out
- They ask that you practice social distancing
- Hand sanitation stations will be located throughout the building
- Staff will be sanitizing on a regular basis
- If you use the restroom please wash your hands
- If you have a fever or do not feel well, please stay home
“We are excited to welcome back the community. However, we do want to stress that we will be working with limited staff and providing limited services,” says Executive Director, Erin Waller. “Until we are back to operating at full capacity, we encourage our patrons to continue to utilize our Curbside Pick Up service, and our online services. Our staff is working hard on developing new content and will be hosting serval virtual events, including a virtual teen talent show.”
The library is currently accepting returns. They ask you to please return checked out items in the outdoor drop off boxes. Fines will begin on July 1, 2020.
