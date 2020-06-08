Daviess Co. Public Library reopens with limited services

“We are excited to welcome back the community. However, we do want to stress that we will be working with limited staff and providing limited services,” says Executive Director, Erin Waller. “Until we are back to operating at full capacity, we encourage our patrons to continue to utilize our Curbside Pick Up service, and our online services. Our staff is working hard on developing new content and will be hosting serval virtual events, including a virtual teen talent show.”