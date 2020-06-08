Cristobal brings alert day for a few strong storms Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A windy and warm start to the week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will track up the Mississippi River valley and will send strong winds and some thunderstorms our way on Tuesday. Because of increased spin in the atmosphere, a few storms may produce weak/short-lived tornadoes on Tuesday. As Cristobal lifts out of the area, rain chances will taper off by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will settle into the mid to lower 80s for the end of the week.