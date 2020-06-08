Collegiate Sandlot Series coming to League Stadium

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A collegiate ‘Sandlot Series’ is coming to League Stadium in Huntingburg this summer.
14 Sports confirmed the news with Southridge Head Baseball Coach Gene Mattingly who was asked to spearhead to the project.
The league provides an environment for college players to train and compete in a Spring Training-type setting after multiple other leagues cancelled their seasons for the summer.
“It should be a great opportunity for these guys to work on their craft and to see how others go about their work,” said Mattingly. “I’m looking forward to learning from these guys. Should be fun to be around.”
The first day of training is set for Sunday, June 14 at 3:00 EST. A liability waiver, player profile and $150 participation fee will be collected during that time.
For more information - follow @SandlotSeries on Twitter.
