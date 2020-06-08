Bethel Manor prepares for outdoor visits from loved ones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -It’s been months since residents at Bethel Manor have been able to see loved ones face to face. Starting on Tuesday they will get their chance to catch up.
The staff at Bethel Manor is taking all precautions when it comes to these face to face meetings. A plexiglass wall has been installed where residents will sit behind at a safe distance. Parts of the plexiglass will open up for those visits so nothing will stand between the long lost conversations.
The visits will begin on Tuesday and families can schedule a visit Monday through Friday in half hour increments. It’s something these families have waited a long time for.
Josh Bowman, the Administrator at Bethel Manor, explained what residents have been going through.
“We’ve been able to do a lot to try to help the residents stay connected to their families and vice versa. But even though we have FaceTime, Skype, window visits behind me over here, where they talk on the phone through the window with the residents in the lobby. It’s still not the same as being face to face," Bowman said. "And even though they are face to face, there’s glass between them which it makes it feel like you’re still not there together you know.”
Families can be assured that the staff is taking all precautions to keep them safe as they will be requiring temperature checks of visitors and residents as well as face masks.
To schedule an appointment, you can call (812) 425-8182.
