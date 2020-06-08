Authorities looking for missing 90-yr-old Vincennes woman

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 90-year-old Helen Watson.
She is five feet five inches, 120 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.
Authorities say she was last seen in the Fox Ridge Manor area at 11 a.m. Monday morning. Helen also has Alzheimer’s disease.
They say she was wearing a navy blue blouse, navy blue pants and carrying a large black purse.
If you have any information about Helen’s whereabouts, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660.
