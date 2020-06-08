Audubon State Park reopens

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - John James Audubon State Park is now reopened to the public.
In a social media post, the park is inviting visitors to “come on in” as the Audubon Museum, Nature Center and Museum Store are once again open.
Right now, their hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, although the facilities will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning.
Park officials say, in keeping with health and safety guidelines, some restrictions will be in place to protect guests and staff.
