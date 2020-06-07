Princeton residents gather to support Black Lives Matter movement

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Protesters gathered at Bicentennial Park to make their voices heard on Sunday afternoon.
Event organizers say they have hosted smaller protests in the area throughout the past week.
Protesters marched from the park to the Gibson County Courthouse and back.
Organizers say it was important they did something in the community to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Today’s goal is just to be here and not have any thoughts with regard to skin color," Princeton resident Keshawn Young said. "With regards to anything that is uncontrollable by any community. We’re all here as human beings.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.