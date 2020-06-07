Indiana state map shows 4th COVID-19 death in Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health gives its Sunday update.
The health department says 417 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 Hoosiers have died.
According to the map, the total number of positive cases sits at 37,397 along with 2,121 total deaths. The map also shows 304,263 total tests have been administered.
On Saturday, the map showed 442 new positive cases and 32 new deaths.
The Posey County Health Department announces Monday will be the last day for coronavirus testing at Wilson Community Center. Health officials say the Indiana State Department of Health and Optum Health Services will be closing down the testing and moving to a different location until further notice.
According to the health department, they are looking into other options for testing in Posey County. After Monday, there will be no testing location in the county.
If you need to be tested call 1-888-634-1116 or go online to schedule testing for Monday at the Wilson Community Center located in New Harmony.
According to the map, Dubois County has new positive cases along with an additional death.
Locally, the map shows new cases in Vanderburgh.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 301 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 228 cases, 4 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 49 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 20 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
