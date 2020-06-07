Gilda’s Club Evansville hosts drive-by parade for cancer survivors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gilda’s Club Evansville hosted a celebratory drive-by parade called “Rock your Ribbon” in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day.
Cancer survivors and their loved ones were encouraged to stop on Sunday wearing their cancer ribbons and having their cars decorated.
When survivors arrived, they were given free merchandise and treats. Meanwhile, a ribbon trail was set up along Vogel Road.
“Gilda’s Club means the world to me," breast cancer survivor Robyn Agee said. "I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t have other people I could come talk to about this. Because when you first get cancer, you think you’re the only person in the world who has it. When I got the phone call, it was gut-wrenching. The hardest thing was telling my husband.”
“The friendships that you make with the other survivors, it’s just unreal," breast cancer survivor Debbie Welz said. "We’ve all just gotten really close. It just shows you how much love they have for the survivors; it really does. They really care about us.”
Gilda’s Club Evansville is a free cancer support community for anyone living with cancer, as well as their families and friends.
