Driver hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one woman was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
This happened on the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 41 North around 10 a.m.
According to the Henderson Police Department, one of the three cars flipped upside down in a Taco Bell parking lot.
Officers say the woman was transported to Methodist Hospital for possible minor injuries.
They also say the other two drivers were treated for minor injuries at the crash site.
