Cristobal to bring rain and gusty winds to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal could bring us a low-level threat for strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and/or a brief tornado.
Our skies will remain clear tonight as temperatures fall back through the 80s and 70s, eventually bottoming out in the mid 60s by Monday morning.
Monday will be hot with high temperatures in the low 90s. The first half of the day will be mainly sunny, but we will see more clouds start to build in from the south Monday evening as Cristobal moves northward through Louisiana and Arkansas. A stray shower is also possible Monday night, but most of us will stay dry until Tuesday.
The remnants of Cristobal are expected to move through Missouri and into northwest Illinois on Tuesday, so the Tri-State will not take a direct hit from this system. However, we will likely see rain as Cristobal’s outer bands swing through our region. We will also be on the right side of the system where the winds are the strongest, so Tuesday will be rather breezy with sustained winds from the south around 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph.
The entire Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms Tuesday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. The warm, humid air Cristobal is bringing up from the Gulf of Mexico and the natural spin of that tropical system may lead to the development of a couple of strong to severe or storms or even a brief tornado, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
As Cristobal continues northward, colder air will get wrapped around into the system, and a cold front is expected to develop and then push through the Tri-State, bringing us another round of rain early Wednesday morning.
Behind that cold front, clearer and cooler conditions will take over Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Tuesday but will probably only make it to around 80° on Wednesday.
