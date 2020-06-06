Watch Live: Protest underway in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people are gathered in downtown Evansville, and are expected to protest throughout the evening.
You can watch a live feed of team coverage here:
(Please note this feed will switch from different field crew cameras or Skyvision HD cameras. This is a live event that may involve moving cameras and strong language.)
Police say they respect people’s right to protest, but they want everyone to stay safe.
Officials say the National Guard is downtown to help keep everyone safe.
There is also a police presence at some Evansville stores.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.