Watch Live: Protest underway in Downtown Evansville

Protest underway in Downtown Evansville
By Jill Lyman | June 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 6:25 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several people are gathered in downtown Evansville, and are expected to protest throughout the evening.

Police say they respect people’s right to protest, but they want everyone to stay safe.

Officials say the National Guard is downtown to help keep everyone safe.

There is also a police presence at some Evansville stores.

