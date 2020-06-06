ISDH: Vanderburgh, Perry Co. have new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health updated its numbers.
The map shows 442 new positive cases and 32 deaths.
The health department says 36,997 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, the health department reported 36,578 total positive coronavirus cases.
The Dubois County Health Department reports four new positive cases.
According to the map, Vanderburgh has new cases along with a new death, and Perry County has its first death.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 299 cases, 4 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 215 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 49 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 20 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
