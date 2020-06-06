ISDH: Vanderburgh, Perry Co. have new COVID-19 deaths

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
June 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 11:07 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health updated its numbers.

The map shows 442 new positive cases and 32 deaths.

The health department says 36,997 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the health department reported 36,578 total positive coronavirus cases.

The Dubois County Health Department reports four new positive cases.

According to the map, Vanderburgh has new cases along with a new death, and Perry County has its first death.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 299 cases, 4 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 215 cases, 3 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 49 cases
  • Posey Co. -16 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 20 cases, 2 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
  • Pike Co. - 6 cases

